We Finally Know When The Chainsaw Man Anime Will Make Its Blood-Soaked Debut
Ever since its debut as a Japanese manga back in 2018, Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Chainsaw Man" has enthralled millions of readers with its imaginative storytelling, visceral visuals, and superb illustrations (via Anime News Network). Thanks to its success, it was only natural that an anime adaptation would soon follow. The first trailer for "Chainsaw Man" was released during the summer of 2021, and revealed some key details about the plot. The story of Denji and his Chinese devil sidekick Pochita matches what we saw in the graphic novels, but it was the eye-opening visuals that made the trailer memorable.
In a similar tone to recent anime productions like "Devilman Crybaby," the gore looks to be extreme and the storytelling is similarly provocative. In true form to the manga source material, chainsaws play a prominent part in the trailer, as do several images of demons, battles, and impending destruction as a result of the chaos Denji and Pochita release.
After months of anticipation, we finally have a release date for "Chainsaw Man."
Crunchyroll will stream Chainsaw Man on October 11, 2022
October is the time of year when a plethora of horror and dark fantasy content unleashes across screens both large and small. Fans of "Chainsaw Man" will finally be able to see it in anime form. According to the anime's official Twitter account, "Chainsaw Man" will air on TV Tokyo and other networks at midnight on Tuesday, October 11, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video later that morning at 1 a.m. According to Anime News Network, it is not known if the Prime Video stream will be available to worldwide viewers or exclusively within Japan.
For Crunchyroll subscribers, the anime will be available on this date either in Japanese with English subtitles or in an English-dubbed version. The stream time is listed as 24:00 JST, which translates to October 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET. The "Chainsaw Man" trailer set the tone for the series with establishing shots of Denji balancing his demon side with friends and his everyday activities. The deal he makes with Pochita is briefly shown as well as a few scenes of the main character hunting rogue demons. By the looks of the action and the lush anime work, viewers will soon find out if the long wait pays off.