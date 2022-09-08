We Finally Know When The Chainsaw Man Anime Will Make Its Blood-Soaked Debut

Ever since its debut as a Japanese manga back in 2018, Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Chainsaw Man" has enthralled millions of readers with its imaginative storytelling, visceral visuals, and superb illustrations (via Anime News Network). Thanks to its success, it was only natural that an anime adaptation would soon follow. The first trailer for "Chainsaw Man" was released during the summer of 2021, and revealed some key details about the plot. The story of Denji and his Chinese devil sidekick Pochita matches what we saw in the graphic novels, but it was the eye-opening visuals that made the trailer memorable.

In a similar tone to recent anime productions like "Devilman Crybaby," the gore looks to be extreme and the storytelling is similarly provocative. In true form to the manga source material, chainsaws play a prominent part in the trailer, as do several images of demons, battles, and impending destruction as a result of the chaos Denji and Pochita release.

After months of anticipation, we finally have a release date for "Chainsaw Man."