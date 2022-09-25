The Hocus Pocus Character Who Very Nearly Sported A Michael Jackson Look

Originally, the stitched-mouth zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) was supposed to wear a costume reminiscent of those leather suits singer Michael Jackson wore early on in his career. "I'm glad they ended up going with more of a period look," Jones said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. In the film, Billy's ensemble comes across as gothic chic, and it gives the character a creepier vibe than he probably would have had with the pop star's influence.

Billy is one of the four immortal characters who return for the Disney+ sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," and Jones thinks actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy look just like their characters did nearly 30 years ago. Billy's costume is virtually identical to the garb he wore in the original "Hocus Pocus."

"I looked like seconds had passed because I was wearing a prosthetic," Jones said during an interview on the podcast "Inside of you with Michael Rosenbaum." "[I am] exactly the same weight, exactly the same build I was 29 years ago, so it looked freakishly the same." Jones also revealed the same wig Billy wore in the first movie was recovered from the little museum at David Kirschner's house, so it helped make his character's transformation from the first film to the sequel seamless, even three decades later.