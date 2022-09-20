Where Billy's Hocus Pocus Wig Has Been For The Past 30 Years

As we move closer to the end of September, audiences can expect to see an influx of horror films arriving in theaters in time for the Halloween season — one such film being the highly-anticipated Disney+ original "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to the beloved cult-classic "Hocus Pocus."

Like it's predecessor, "Hocus Pocus 2" will focus on three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy respectively) who terrorize a group of teenagers in Salem, Massachusetts after being resurrected due to a 300 year old curse. In addition to its youthful protagonists — as well as some inspired musical numbers — the original film also included a few eccentric Halloween-inspired side characters. This includes a man named Thackery Binx (Sean Murray) who is transformed into a black cat, as well as a reanimated corpse named Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), the latter of whom is actually set to return in "Hocus Pocus 2."

Considering the fact that the upcoming sequel is set close to 30 years after the events of the original film, fans will no doubt be wondering if the iconic look of Billy Butcherson will remain, after such an extended absence. Thankfully, according to Doug Jones himself, the character will look nearly identical to the way he did in the first film ... mostly due to the fact that he will be wearing the same wig.