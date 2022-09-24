What Is The Song In Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 Trailer?

One of the most pleasant surprises to have come out of the Netflix original movie pipeline so far is "Enola Holmes." Directed by Harry Bradbeer (who won a Primetime Emmy for his direction of "Fleabag," per IMDb) and based on the young adult detective novel series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" by Nancy Springer, the zippy mystery-comedy film won over a huge fanbase not long after it arrived unassumingly to the streaming service in September 2020. Its story of the brilliant yet underestimated younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) and her efforts to track down her own missing mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), proved a fantastic showcase for star Millie Bobby Brown's charisma, agility, and unexpectedly sharp comedic timing.

Speculation about a possible sequel began pretty much as soon as the first film rolled around. It wasn't much of a surprise to anyone when, in May 2021, Netflix officially announced "Enola Holmes 2." Now, more than a year later, we're finally on the cusp of the film's November 4 release date, and Netflix has already cued up the hype machine. The official trailer for "Enola Holmes 2" was unveiled as part of the 2022 edition of the yearly "Tudum" global fan event, promising a new helping of mystery as fascinating and exciting as the first one. To translate the film's uproarious spirit, a sassy rock song was used as part of the trailer's soundtrack. Here's what that song was.