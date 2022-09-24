Netflix's TUDUM Just Confirmed How Twisted Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Really Is
Everyone's favorite macabre family will be coming to Netflix soon — and no, we aren't talking about Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" movie, which is also slated to arrive on the streaming service in the very near future. Tim Burton's "Wednesday" is the latest series to chronicle the bizarre lifestyle of the Addams family, but most of the action will center around the titular teenage problem child.
Per IMDb, the show will follow Wednesday as a student as she attempts to master her psychic abilities and uncover a mystery involving her family. "Wednesday" will also bring a long-ignored aspect of the character to the fore that will differentiate the series from other projects about the Addams family, while simultaneously honoring the kooky Gothic traditions of the clan in question.
Jenna Ortega has been tasked with bringing Wednesday Adams to life for a new generation, continuing a legacy that was established by performers such as Christina Ricci, Cindy Henderson, Nicole Fugere, Lisa Loring, Debi Derryberry, Melissa Hunter, and Chloe Grace Moretz. That said, Ortega's iteration of the character might be the most twisted version to date.
Wednesday doesn't appreciate being spied on
This year's TUDUM event saw Netflix share some exclusive footage from "Wednesday," which provided a glimpse into the nature of the Addams family's observant daughter. In the clip, which is available to watch on YouTube, she discovers Thing — a severed hand that takes instructions and feels emotions — spying on her at the behest of her parents. Naturally, Wednesday doesn't take too kindly to the "poor, naive appendage."
After catching Thing, she intimidates the animated limb and threatens to break its fingers. Afterward, she interrogates the hand about her parents and claims that they're underestimating her. The clip also confirms that Wednesday doesn't exactly get along with her mother and father, as she describes them as "evil puppeteers who want to pull [her] strings."
In the end, a terrified Thing pledges his undying loyalty to the twisted adolescent as she states her intention to escape from "teenage purgatory."