Netflix's TUDUM Just Confirmed How Twisted Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Really Is

Everyone's favorite macabre family will be coming to Netflix soon — and no, we aren't talking about Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" movie, which is also slated to arrive on the streaming service in the very near future. Tim Burton's "Wednesday" is the latest series to chronicle the bizarre lifestyle of the Addams family, but most of the action will center around the titular teenage problem child.

Per IMDb, the show will follow Wednesday as a student as she attempts to master her psychic abilities and uncover a mystery involving her family. "Wednesday" will also bring a long-ignored aspect of the character to the fore that will differentiate the series from other projects about the Addams family, while simultaneously honoring the kooky Gothic traditions of the clan in question.

Jenna Ortega has been tasked with bringing Wednesday Adams to life for a new generation, continuing a legacy that was established by performers such as Christina Ricci, Cindy Henderson, Nicole Fugere, Lisa Loring, Debi Derryberry, Melissa Hunter, and Chloe Grace Moretz. That said, Ortega's iteration of the character might be the most twisted version to date.