Small Details You Missed In The Trailer For Netflix's Wednesday

"The Addams Family" universe is expanding, with a new series set to debut on Netflix surrounding everyone's favorite pig-tailed terror, Wednesday Addams. From the twisted mind of Tim Burton, "Wednesday" will follow the titular character and her journey at Nevermore Academy. "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," the official synopsis for the series reads.

Starring as Wednesday is Jenna Ortega, recognizable from her work in 2022's "Scream," "You," and "Jane the Virgin." Catherine Zeta-Jones will star as Morticia Addams, with Luis Guzman playing her beloved Gomez Addams. The series will also feature Christina Ricci (who was surprisingly absent from the trailer), Gwendolyn Christie, and Thora Birch.

The first trailer for "Wednesday" proves this series will be a far cry from "The Addams Family" television series from the 60s and movies of the 90s. Let's look at some of the small details from the "Wednesday" trailer you might have missed.