Ryan Coogler Says This Important Question Is At The Heart Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler, who outside the MCU has directed such films as "Creed" and "Fruitvale Station," recently sat down with Empire for the magazine's special issue devoted to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," along with Kevin Feige and members of the film's cast. The conversation touches on the film's tumultuous journey to screens following the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, and Coogler says that tragedy inspired what he considers to be the central question of the film.

The question: "How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?" It's an idea that applies not just to the cast and crew behind "Wakanda Forever," who had to carry on the "Black Panther" saga under unthinkable circumstances following Boseman's death, but to the characters in the film as well, which makes it a natural point of inspiration for Coogler and the rest of the cast and crew.

According to Coogler, the question has even greater relevance to the world we all live in: "Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one. It became super-relevant when we lost our bro."