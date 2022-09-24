Why Eric From Knock At The Cabin Looks So Familiar

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been thrilling moviegoing audiences for decades with his superbly-crafted psychological horror and mystery films. He is a screenwriter who has rarely adapted the works of others, instead focusing on creating original stories that always defy the expectations of the viewer. Starting with 1999's "The Sixth Sense," and continuing with memorable titles such as "Unbreakable," "Signs," and "The Happening," his gift for fashioning suspense around dynamic and compelling human stories has long been part of his unique appeal. However, as with his 2021 film "Old," Shyamalan's next effort sees him adapting a script from another source.

"Knock at the Cabin," which is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay, follows an unsuspecting family who become the victims of a home invasion at their cabin in the remote forest. The first trailer for "Knock at the Cabin" was released on September 22, which gave viewers a look not just at the tense, psychological peril of the narrative, but also the film's ensemble. The cast includes Jonathan Groff as Andrew, Dave Bautista as Leonard, and Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane. There's also the actor playing Andrew's husband Eric, who may look familiar to you if you have been keeping up with popular British and historical TV dramas and comedies in the last decade.