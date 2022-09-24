Why Eric From Knock At The Cabin Looks So Familiar
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been thrilling moviegoing audiences for decades with his superbly-crafted psychological horror and mystery films. He is a screenwriter who has rarely adapted the works of others, instead focusing on creating original stories that always defy the expectations of the viewer. Starting with 1999's "The Sixth Sense," and continuing with memorable titles such as "Unbreakable," "Signs," and "The Happening," his gift for fashioning suspense around dynamic and compelling human stories has long been part of his unique appeal. However, as with his 2021 film "Old," Shyamalan's next effort sees him adapting a script from another source.
"Knock at the Cabin," which is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay, follows an unsuspecting family who become the victims of a home invasion at their cabin in the remote forest. The first trailer for "Knock at the Cabin" was released on September 22, which gave viewers a look not just at the tense, psychological peril of the narrative, but also the film's ensemble. The cast includes Jonathan Groff as Andrew, Dave Bautista as Leonard, and Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane. There's also the actor playing Andrew's husband Eric, who may look familiar to you if you have been keeping up with popular British and historical TV dramas and comedies in the last decade.
Ben Aldridge first garnered attention as Daniel on BBC One's Lark Rise to Candleford
Eric is played by British actor Ben Aldridge, who began his on-screen acting career in the late-2000s. His first acting credit was in an ITV television movie that aired in the U.K. called "Compulsion," where he played the love interest of Anjika (Parminder Nagra), and this was followed up by a string of guest appearances on "The Devil's Mistress," Inspector Lewis," and "First Light." But his first major role came in the 3rd and 4th seasons of BBC One's "Lark Rise to Candleford," which was also broadcast in the United States on PBS.
Set during World War II in the English countryside, the series sees Aldridge playing the character of Daniel Parrish, a local suitor who wins the eye and later the heart of Laura Timmins (Olivia Hallinan). The role opened the actor up to rising stardom thanks to the character's primary placement at the center of the protagonist's affections, which is always great material for British historical dramas of this variety. But the actor would begin to stretch his range in a series of drastically different roles after "Lark Rise to Candleford."
He played the King of Navarre on The CW's historical drama Reign
Airing on The CW for four seasons, "Reign" is a steamy historical drama series that chronicles the personal life and reign of Mary Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane), who ruled in the 16th century. The series is sumptuous, filled to the brim with the kind of intrigue and scheming we have come to expect from dramas taking place in ancient royal courts. Ben Aldridge plays King Antoine of Navarre in the 2nd and 3rd seasons of the show. His character's main plot on the program revolves around his suspicions that Bash (Torrance Coombs) is responsible for his brother's death, and his scheme to use Lady Keena (Caitlin Stasey) to exact his revenge.
Speaking about his character's motivations to TVLine in 2015, Aldridge stated, "He sees her [Lady Keena] as a possible route to vengeance. Antoine could offer Kenna a lot of things Bash couldn't. With a king charming her, I think it's very possible she'll find herself tempted. His aim is to cause harm to Bash via Kenna somehow." Although his character's plan ultimately falls through, the actor's memorable role on "Reign" introduced him to U.S. audiences in a prominent way.
Aldridge appeared on Fleabag as one of her on-again/off-again romantic partners
When "Fleabag" won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series in 2019, it felt like a continuation of greatness for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge instead of a nice sendoff. For only two, six-episode seasons, the series won raves for its unique brand of biting comedy and satire, which involved breaking the fourth wall, allowing Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) to talk directly to the camera. This allowed audiences to share in and sympathize with the absurdities of the character's life. Although a 3rd season of the program has long been hoped for, the creator has said that she may return to the show in the future, but you'll likely have to wait until 2035 for more "Fleabag."
In the series, Ben Aldridge frequently pops up as A***hole Guy, a nameless man who connects with Fleabag romantically ... and in the strangest of circumstances. In an interview with The Gentleman's Journal, Aldridge said of his role, "I'd always wanted to do that kind of a***hole comedy, I just couldn't wait to be part of it. I love the script." He then added, "That doesn't happen very often for actors. You long to be in things that you would watch yourself, but those things don't align very often. 'Fleabag' was a show that I was so proud to be part of. It's absolutely the kind of thing that I would sit down and watch on TV."
He starred as Bruce Wayne's father on Pennyworth
When "Pennyworth" first premiered on Epix in 2019, longtime DC comics fans were excited by the prospect of a series completely dedicated to the backstory of Batman's honorable and dedicated butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). The show aired for two seasons on the premium cable channel before being picked up for Season 3, with a new title, by HBO Max where it is known as "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler." On the series, Ben Aldridge stars as Bruce Wayne's father Thomas Wayne, the American forensic accountant/CIA Agent who eventually recruits Alfred to return to Gotham City.
In an interview with Red Carpet TV News, Aldridge was asked what it was like to play the character, and the actor responded, "I think that is what the series looks at with both of them [Thomas and Alfred], we know nothing about him [Thomas] as a young man, as a real man and his past, and yet, I was surprised to find that out when I was reading it as well ... I know in the comics, he is a surgeon, and in 'Pennyworth' he is in a kind of much more covert shady, [which is to say] he is wrapped up in some shady business, which makes him quite fun." Thomas Wayne, along with his role in "Fleabag," has shown Aldridge's great grasp of comedy.
Ben Aldridge played Detective Inspector Matthew Venn on The Long Call
Ben Aldridge would go on to play a leading role on ITV's "The Long Call," which aired in 2021 and was picked up by the streaming service BritBox. "The Long Call," tells the story of Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who returns to his hometown in Devon with his husband Jonathan (Declan Bennett) after his father's death. While at home, he must deal with his mother, who disapproves of his marriage to another man, as well as a beguiling murder mystery that has overtaken the seaside community. The role no doubt holds a special place in the actor's repertoire, as Aldridge announced that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2020 via Instagram.
When asked in an interview with Memorable TV what it was like to lead a cast, he replied, "It could have been intimidating, but all the actors were open and warm and just such great company ... I think everyone cared for the story and we were just all so grateful to be back working after Covid ... it was a very happy job." Humble, commanding in his screen presence, and endearing, Ben Aldridge seems set to continue creating very happy audiences the more jobs he takes.