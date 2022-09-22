A Surprising Consensus Is Emerging Around The First Trailer For Knock At The Cabin

You can check out the unnerving, suspenseful trailer for "Knock at the Cabin" above. And a quick glance at the comments underneath the trailer on YouTube will show that the response to it seems to be almost universally positive, this time around, leading some to believe this might by the unqualified hit that Shyamalan fans have been wanting for a long time. "While M Night Shyamalan is hit or miss, when he does low budget thrillers he's at his best," opines commenter Zilla Universe.

Indeed, it's hard to find any fans that would disagree. Over on Twitter, @babes_binsol writes, "I've been a fan of his from the beginning. All his movies are well written, great plot twists, keeps me guessing, etc. Keep your movies coming!" Dave Bautista, who is playing a mentally unstable antagonist who threatens the main characters' lives in order to stave off the end of the world (or so he believes), is the subject of particular praise for what we see of his performance in the trailer. David Emanual Rosini chimed in with an especially lofty hosanna for the wrestler-turned-actor: "I'm glad people get to see how great of an actor Batista really is. Best actor to come out of wrestling for sure." Many viewers are also excited to see Rupert Grint, a long way from Hogwarts, in the film as well, such as @lou_kicks, particularly given that Grint has been absent from the film landscape for so long.

Of course, it won't be known for sure whether "Knock at the Cabin" lives up to fan optimism until it hits theaters, which is set to happen on February 3, 2023.