The Devastating Death Of Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher, the Oscar-winning actor best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. Her agent, David Shaul, announced the 88 year-old's death to Deadline. While her cause of death is unknown, Shaul said she died in her sleep with her family by her side.

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" director Milos Forman had sought out actors such as Ellen Burstyn, Faye Dunaway, and others before Fletcher took the role, according to TV Radio Talk (via littlereview.com). Fletcher told the publication that she understood why others had turned it down, saying, "Also, the part of Nurse Ratched does not offer an actress the opportunity for any great dramatic fireworks. It all has to be underplayed. While she is a neurotic character, she is nonetheless in absolute control of her emotions. A lot has to be implied, then, with the eyes or just a slight intonation of the voice."

Fletcher's performance earned her not only an Academy Award, but also the BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award. Perhaps more impressive is the way her subtle performance as the sadistic nurse has resonated through the ages, as evidenced by the character's place on AFI's 100 Years ... 100 Heroes and Villains list, as well as the recent Ryan Murphy's Netflix prequel series, "Ratched."