These Steven Spielberg Classics Are Coming To IMAX For The First Time

When it comes to movie directors, there still isn't a name in Hollywood today that holds weight like Steven Spielberg. The three-time Oscar winner not only helped shape cinema over the years, but he also became the pinnacle of what it means to be a passionate artist — someone so good at their craft that his movies and shots don't just get praise, they're straight up duplicated or redone. Entire film genres are based solely on Spielberg movies like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws," not to mention his still-active "Jurassic Park" franchise and the 1998 war epic "Saving Private Ryan," which to this day is considered one of the best military films of all time (via Rotten Tomatoes).

"If Steven Spielberg had only made Jaws, Close Encounters, ET, the Indiana Jones trilogy, The Color Purple, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and then retired, he'd still be a legend that we'd still be talking about right now," tweeted @GeekBoyEric on Spielberg's birthday last year.

There's simply no denying that many of Spielberg's films have become legendary works of cinematic art. However, some of his best-known films haven't yet been viewable in IMAX, which — let's face it — would be nothing short of spectacular. Knowing this, Universal Pictures has decided to release two of Spielberg's biggest blockbusters on the big, big screen and RealD 3D later this year.