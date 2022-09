The Rings Of Power Cast Talks Galadriel's Hair And Facing Death - Exclusive Interview

Morfydd, Galadriel's hair is very important in the books. It's so important that Gimli wants to put it in imperishable crystal, and "The Silmarillion" literally says, "Her hair was lit with gold as though it had caught in a mesh the radiance of Laurelin." Have these extraordinarily amazing locks factored into your character and how we're going to see her in "Rings of Power"?

Morfydd Clark: Yes. Basically, the hair was a massive talking point amongst makeup, the directors, and me, and what we settled on was actually the hair that we use has strands of gold-plated and silver-plated hair within it. So her hair is otherworldly, and at different times there's more levels of gold and silver within her hair or less. That was really cool. That was a detail that I was like, "You're going to put gold and silver in her hair?! What?" Just really cool.

If you're going to put it in anyone's hair, though, she's the character to do it.

Clark: Exactly. Yeah. The hair is a main character.