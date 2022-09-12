The Rings Of Power Cast Talks Galadriel's Hair And Facing Death - Exclusive Interview

Charlie, do you have any fun behind-scenes stories that you have not shared yet?

Charlie Vickers: That I have not shared yet? There's so many stories. [I'm] rifling through the filing cabinet in my mind to be able to find one that I haven't shared, 'cause I've shared quite a lot of them.

Clark: You talked about the jacuzzi in the building site?

Vickers: Oh, that was cool. When we were filming the raft scene? I'm guessing this is what you're talking about?

Clark: Yeah.

Vickers: Between takes, or actually between setups — we were doing night shoots, so it was [the] middle of the night, and it was freezing [in the] middle of winter — we got to sit in a jacuzzi.

Clark: In the debris of the Númenor that was being built.

Vickers: Yeah. They were building Númenor at this point, and we got to sit in a jacuzzi. I remember sitting there at 3:30 to 4:00 a.m. and having my lunch in a jacuzzi on a floating tray covered in scabs, because that was my makeup at the time, being like, "This is really intense."

Is there any part of the season that any of you are particularly excited for fans to see?

Gravelle: All of it. It's so epic. I mean, all of it.

Vickers: There's a lot in there.

Clark: I'm very excited to see more of Khazad-dûm. Just like Númenor, it's at its peak of glory, so it's lush and the people there are living their best lives — for now.

