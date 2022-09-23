Kate Beckinsale And Brian Cox On Why The Underworld Franchise Was Groundbreaking For Women - Exclusive

Years before Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Furiosa were kicking serious butt on screen — before we had movies like "The Old Guard" and "Kate" — there was Selene.

Played by Kate Beckinsale, Selene was a vampire warrior who was tasked by her people to hunt down and kill their enemies, the Lycans (aka werewolves). Beginning with "Underworld" in 2003, Beckinsale led three more films in the series (she made a cameo in the third one, "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans"), finishing her run in 2017 with "Underworld: Blood Wars."

With the possible exception of Milla Jovovich's Alice in the long-running "Resident Evil" franchise — which appeared almost concurrently with the "Underworld" movies — no other consistently released genre film series in the early part of the 21st century was led by a female star. In fact, in an age when male-dominated Hollywood studios simply did not believe (and still have trouble believing) in the box office potential of a woman leading an action franchise, "Underworld" proved them wrong again and again (via The Numbers).

Whether or not the "Underworld" films are successful on their own merits — the movies have never done well with critics (via Rotten Tomatoes) but did score with fans — is one thing. Yet it's quite possible that the films also set a modern example for women taking the action lead. "I'm really glad to have been a part of moving that out of the conversation," Beckinsale told Looper. "I'm glad that that's what that was for."