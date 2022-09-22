Damon Lindelof And Tara Hernandez's Mrs. Davis Series Continues To Grow Its Stellar Cast

There was a time when Damon Lindelof's name was a highly contentious one among film and TV fans. Not only did he oversee the extremely controversial finish of "Lost," but his work as a screenwriter — including for films like "Cowboys & Aliens," "Star Trek Into Darkness," and "Tomorrowland" — evinced some tendencies that ... didn't sit well with some viewers, to say the least. But, in recent years, Lindelof has managed to turn his reputation around in a major way, courtesy of two back-to-back slam dunks. First, he spearheaded HBO's loopy supernatural drama "The Leftovers," one of the most revered television series of all time. Then, he gave superhero fans one of, if not the, most vital audiovisual works in the genre in years: the "Watchmen" sequel miniseries.

Now, a new Damon Lindelof project is cause for near-unanimous excitement. And all eyes are currently on "Mrs. Davis," the upcoming Peacock series developed by Lindelof alongside Tara Hernandez. Details about what to expect from the science-fantasy show are generally being kept to a minimum, but one thing we do already know is that "Mrs. Davis" will feature an impressive cast — beginning with series star Betty Gilpin, who's already earned her stripes in the Lindelof-verse as the lead of horror-thriller film "The Hunt." She will now be starring on "Mrs. Davis" as "a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful A.I." (per Variety). In addition to Gilpin, many other exciting names have been announced so far — with three more having just joined the fold.