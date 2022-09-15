One Familiar Accessory In She-Hulk Episode 5 Teased The Return Of An MCU Favorite
Spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 5. Read at your own risk!
Life isn't easy for a hulk, and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has learned that the hard way throughout "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." A band of goofballs known as the Wrecking Crew attacked her, she lost out on potentially strong relationships because of shallow guys, and has had no choice but to take on a new job where she has to remain in her She-Hulk form whether she likes it or not. To top it all off, come Episode 5, she has to go to court over the name because an influencer named Titania (Jameela Jamil) tried to take it for herself.
Thankfully, it looks like by the time Episode 5 draws to a close, Walters' luck is turning in her favor. Not only did she defeat Titania in court, ceasing her use of the She-Hulk name for her cheap beauty products, but she got a brand new wardrobe that fits both of her forms. Thanks to Nikki Ramos' (Ginger Gonzaga) new connection, the skilled yet dismissive superhero costume designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), she no longer has to wear ill-fitting suits to work. It's amazing he got them done so quickly, seeing as Walters isn't his only client.
Just before the credits roll on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 5, fans get a close look at a familiar accessory in Luke's office — one that belongs to a celebrated Marvel hero who will likely appear on the program very soon.
Daredevil's horned helmet teases his She-Hulk arrival
In the closing moments of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 5, Jennifer Walters stops by Luke Jacobson's place to pick up her new outfits. After sending her off to a changing room to try them on, he walks about his workspace before picking up a cylindrical box. As he carries it off to a more secure location, he scolds one of his employees for leaving it out, citing their policy on client confidentiality. As the camera closes in on it, we see what the container holds: a yellow, horned helmet, as seen above. Of course, this piece of headwear belongs to none other than "The Man Without Fear," Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
With that tease, it appears that Matt Murdock's "She-Hulk" debut is on the horizon, potentially in next week's installment. However, for those hoping to see all kinds of Daredevil-She-Hulk team-up action throughout the remainder of the season, you may want to temper your expectations. In an interview with Deadline at the D23 Expo in September of 2022, Cox implied that Daredevil only appears in one episode. "I can't wait to see the episode...I think it's a really special episode," he said, giving major props to Tatiana Maslany and teasing the excellent chemistry Murdock and Walters share.
Even though he seemingly won't stick around long, it'll be awesome to see Daredevil back in action properly in the MCU. As if it couldn't already, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 6 certainly can't come soon enough.