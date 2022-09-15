One Familiar Accessory In She-Hulk Episode 5 Teased The Return Of An MCU Favorite

Spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 5. Read at your own risk!

Life isn't easy for a hulk, and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has learned that the hard way throughout "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." A band of goofballs known as the Wrecking Crew attacked her, she lost out on potentially strong relationships because of shallow guys, and has had no choice but to take on a new job where she has to remain in her She-Hulk form whether she likes it or not. To top it all off, come Episode 5, she has to go to court over the name because an influencer named Titania (Jameela Jamil) tried to take it for herself.

Thankfully, it looks like by the time Episode 5 draws to a close, Walters' luck is turning in her favor. Not only did she defeat Titania in court, ceasing her use of the She-Hulk name for her cheap beauty products, but she got a brand new wardrobe that fits both of her forms. Thanks to Nikki Ramos' (Ginger Gonzaga) new connection, the skilled yet dismissive superhero costume designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), she no longer has to wear ill-fitting suits to work. It's amazing he got them done so quickly, seeing as Walters isn't his only client.

Just before the credits roll on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 5, fans get a close look at a familiar accessory in Luke's office — one that belongs to a celebrated Marvel hero who will likely appear on the program very soon.