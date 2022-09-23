Jon Hamm And Greg Mottola Reveal What They Wanted To Bring To Their Fletch Reboot Confess, Fletch - Exclusive

Through the years, there have been several attempts to reboot the comedy "Fletch" after the movie and its sequel ("Fletch Lives") became hits, largely due to Chevy Chase's quirky interpretation of the title character. Everyone from "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence to Kevin Smith has been attached to the project, with names like Zach Braff and Jason Sudeikis set to star. Ultimately, though, it's co-writer and director Greg Mottola and star and producer Jon Hamm that have finally brought a "Fletch" reboot to the big screen with "Confess, Fletch."

The question that confronted the pair when they started talking about the project was simple: How do you create a new version of "Fletch"? They found their answer in the "Fletch" novels written by Gregory Mcdonald. After deciding to take their cues from the source material instead of the version of the character made famous by Chevy Chase, they also made the choice to set the action in the present and lean into the complicated whodunit that propels the story.

The result is a "Fletch" that's witty but tonally very different from the 1980s movies. Mottola and Hamm sat down with Looper to explain what they wanted to bring to the reboot.