Confess, Fletch's Jon Hamm And Greg Mottola Bring A New Take To The Big Screen - Exclusive Interview

Jon, you're playing a character made famous by Chevy Chase. What did you want to bring to this new version of "Fletch"?

Jon Hamm: That movie and that performance and that actor have such reverence in people's minds, and rightfully so. It was first and foremost in my mind that the last thing I wanted to do was an impression of Chevy or his performance. We were very happy as a production team and as an actor and director to very much let Chevy's performance and Chevy's film be what it was.

We didn't want to make an homage; we didn't want to make a remake. We really wanted it to be its own thing, and to that end, that's how I pitched the project to Greg. I was like, "Look, that movie's got 35 years of time on it. We have 10 more novels that we can actually look at to adapt. Why don't we reboot the whole thing and start from scratch?" And that's what we did.

We went back to the novels, which tonally are radically different from the first two films that Chevy made, and we decided to let the '80s live in the '80s. Let's bring this up to 2022, and let's adapt this for a new generation. That was an exciting challenge for sure, but it's also about distilling what the character is. He's an interesting guy — he's interested in life, he's interested in people, and he's very persuasive and he's very observant, and he's irreverent and he's funny and he's charming and all of those things. That's the engine that moves this story forward, and we decided we were going to focus on making a good mystery that's also really funny.

We fortunately lucked into being in a movie landscape where those stories are in vogue right now, whether you see "Only Murders in the Building" or "Knives Out" or "Death on the Nile," what have you — there's a lot of whodunits in the ether these days. There's a reason for that, because they're very satisfying to watch.