Rings Of Power's Nazanin Boniadi Weighs In On The Elves' Occupation Of The Southlands - Exclusive

The southern portion of the Middle-earth map is a complicated and troublesome region. In "The Lord of the Rings," it's an area occupied by Mordor and Gondor. The story of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" starts before that point, but the area is a powder keg nonetheless. Referred to as "the Southlands" in the adaptation, the district is settled by semi-prosperous groups of humans who are tilling the green earth around Mount Doom before the land becomes a charred and blackened hellscape. This may sound idyllic, but as the first season of the story has unfolded, circumstances have proven to be more unstable than they appear at first glance.

The Oliphaunt in the room is the underground invasion of Orcs that is slowly creeping into the picture, looting towns and hunting for a broken sword hilt. But there's something else undermining the peace of the Southlands long before any Orcs show up on the scene: the division between Elves and Men. When the story starts, we find that the Men of the Southlands, whose ancestors fought for the Dark Lord Morgoth a millennium ago, are still being watched by Elvish wardens, who are apparently an extension of the military forces from Lindon far off in the north.

This power dynamic of Elves keeping an eye on Men through a military occupation causes tension from the get-go, and it begs the question: "Are Elves the bad guys in this part of the story?" We recently sat down with "Rings of Power" actress Nazanin Boniadi (who plays the Southlander human Bronwyn) to pick her brain on the subject, and she provided some clarity on the political state of affairs between Elves and Men during the first season of the show.