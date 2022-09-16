The Rings Of Power Cast Teases What's To Come For Gil-Galad And The Southlands - Exclusive Interview

Tyroe, the broken sword from the trailer looks a lot like a Morgul-knife. It looks a lot like the Morgul-knife that the Witch-king uses to stab Frodo, except in reverse. It doesn't melt or dissolve; it comes back. Can you tell us anything else about what to expect from this?

Tyroe Muhafidin: Well, what have we seen of it? I think in the trailers we've seen it grow. We've seen it broken, and there's a little history behind it. Theo wants to find the history behind it as well, and he's searching for those answers.

Ben, I have a quick quote for you. "Gil-galad was an Elven-king, of him the harpers sadly sing, the last whose realm was fair and free, between the mountains and the sea." We've seen a clip now that appears to show you pressuring Elrond to choose between friendship and his duty to his people. With that in mind, how does balancing doing what's right and making the politically tough decisions influence your portrayal of Gil-galad?

Benjamin Walker: Oftentimes, doing what's right is the hardest thing to do. That's one of the things I love about Gil-galad, is that he's lived long enough [and] had enough experience to know what's truly valuable and that peace comes at a cost. Like today, the rights that we take for granted need constant vigilance, constant work. If we do not protect free speech, it erodes, and he understands this.

I like to say that while everybody's at the party of peacetime, he's laying in bed staring at the ceiling, feeling the ever throbbing tentacles of evil multiplying. That's what makes him a good leader, but that's also what makes him a difficult leader, because he loves like a loving parent. "Go to bed. You'll understand when you're older." For a guy as old as Gil-galad, that really comes with some weight.

Ismael Cruz Córdova: I'm imagining Gil-galad sitting in bed, there's a push-in as Kate Bush is playing, and he's so worried.

Walker: [And a] single tear.