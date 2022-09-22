The First Step To Launching The Next James Bond Film Isn't What We Assumed

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the future of the James Bond franchise, and the duo revealed that they're more concerned with who will be the villain for the next entry in the 007 film series than who will be playing the globe-trotting superspy himself.

"It's hard to know. We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about what is the world afraid of? We start by thinking about, 'Who's the Bond villain?'" Broccoli explained. "We try to focus on that as the sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond's emotional life, and what he'll be facing personally that he hasn't had to deal with before," she went on.

With the larger-than-life villains being a major staple of the James Bond franchise, it's easy to understand where Broccoli is coming from here. Still, she's definitely noticed all of the speculation surrounding the role of 007 himself and has commented on that as well.

"When we get to a point, like we are now, we have to think about the trajectory of the Bond films and the storylines and where we want to take them. So, that's really the main focus at the beginning," Broccoli said. "Once we have a sense of where we want to go, then we'll start thinking about casting. We're not just casting someone for one film. We're casting someone, hopefully for a decade, at least. It's a big decision to make, and we're nowhere near making that decision," she concluded.