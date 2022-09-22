Paul Reiser Describes Working With Younger Actors In Stranger Things And The Boys - Exclusive

Paul Reiser has spent most of his adult life on our TV and movie screens, starring in everything from "Beverly Hills Cop" to "Aliens" and from "My Two Dads" to "Mad About You." That would be more than enough to secure his place in pop-culture history, but in just the last few years, he's added to his legacy by appearing in two of the most popular shows currently on TV: Netflix's supernatural smash hit "Stranger Things" and Prime Video's adored superhero send-up "The Boys." These diverse roles have not only brought him to the attention of an all-new audience but also demonstrated fresh aspects of his seemingly bottomless talent.

Reiser, who considers himself a standup comedian first and an actor second, never expected he'd be offered the opportunity to appear on these shows, admitting they're "not at all the kind of show that I would be cast in usually or even watch." Yet he seems to be having a blast taking them on, noting that "it was flattering and mind-blowing" to learn that the Duffer brothers wanted to cast him as Dr. Sam Owens starting in the 2nd season of "Stranger Things" and that "there's nothing you can do that would be unappreciated" in his role as The Legend in "The Boys."

Both shows also gave Reiser the opportunity to appear opposite a number of younger, up-and-coming actors. In a conversation with Looper, Paul Reiser shared his feelings about working with younger actors and why he doesn't feel like a legend.