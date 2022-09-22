How Doctor Strange Writer C. Robert Cargill Really Feels About The Reception To The MCU's Version Of Wong

With something as incredibly vast and hugely popular as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no shortage of memorable characters. Simply provide a base of a highly trained combatant or superhuman that will defend the Earth till their last breath, then add a dash of loveable goofiness for levity and you have the MCU's winning recipe for a crowd-pleasing character.

Though Wong(ers), played by Benedict Wong, began life in the MCU as a bit of a curmudgeon who militantly guarded the ancient tomes in the library of Kamar-Taj in 2016's "Doctor Strange," he has since transformed into a three-dimensional leader who's both silly and practical when needed. He also skillfully acts as the unwitting straight man to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and various others. We've seen him pop up in various MCU releases unrelated to the Masters of the Mystic Arts, slowly cultivating a more loveable persona by making us laugh harder and harder with each subsequent project.

Recently, Wong unexpectedly appeared in Marvel's latest offering, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." In his hitherto two-episode stint on the show, we get a quick peek into his mundane home life (What exactly does a Sorcerer Supreme do in his off-time?) and an unlikely friendship with an airheaded party girl named Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), and it seems that was enough to steal all of our hearts now and forever. All this without ever leading his own MCU project. But how does "Doctor Strange" co-writer C. Robert Cargill feel about the Wong we currently know and love?