Neil Gaiman Explains Why Sandman's Season 2 Renewal Decision Is Taking So Long

After multiple decades of failed attempts and half-starts, Neil Gaiman's beloved "Sandman" comic book series was finally adapted to the screen this year with Netflix's "The Sandman." For some time, the esoteric DC series had, like "Dune," been considered largely unadaptable. Gaiman wasn't willing to move forward with a version he deemed substandard, leading him to reject pitches from Warner Bros., among others.

To Gaiman's (and Netflix executives') presumed relief, "The Sandman" did quite well on Netflix following its August 5 release. A full week after dropping Season 1, the series stood strong at the No. 1 spot on the streamer's Top 10 list, having been viewed for a cumulative 127.5 million hours. Many critics, too, were pleased, with NPR assuring fans of the books, "Relax. They nailed it."

However, nearly seven weeks after "The Sandman" debuted on screens across the world, there has been no word from Netflix regarding its future. Season 2 remains unannounced, despite Gaiman's big plans for its future, and many fans have surely wondered whether the streaming service is getting cold feet, perhaps preferring to invest the comic book adaptation's considerable budget into something like "Stranger Things." Today, though, Neil Gaiman assured the public that there is a good reason for the lack of renewal news.