The Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock QVC Comedy We'll Never Get To See
Friendships are a big thing in Hollywood. Whether it is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, or Bette Midler and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (yeah, for real, according to BuzzFeed), you can always count on famous people to befriend other famous people. Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have a friendship that seems to have burst onto the scene in the last year. In an interview with Hello!, Pitt said that Bullock is like an "angel to him." He added, "I can call her for anything – she will drop her holiday for me. Really. 'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000-person event for me,' and she will do it."
The two have much in common other than being two of the hottest and most in-demand actors of the last 30 years. For starters, they both have their own production companies. Pitt has Plan B Entertainment, which produced "The Departed," "12 Years a Slave," and "Moonlight." Bullock has Fortis Films, which produced both "Miss Congeniality" films, "Practical Magic," and "Two Weeks Notice." Pitt also has many side endeavors like a vineyard and a skincare line, and Bullock owns restaurants where she involves herself heavily in the menu, according to Girl Next Door.
In the last year, fans have gotten a better idea of their friendship as they shared cameos in each other's films. In his Hello! interview, Pitt added, "It is so fun to cross-pollinate our movies like this – it's like old-time Hollywood." But we never got to see the Pitt/Bullock comedy that we all deserve, a film centered on, what else, QVC.
Rival salespeople, and rival spouses
In an interview with Vogue celebrating the release of his genderless skincare line, Château Miraval, Brad Pitt was asked to give a pitch for the line without getting "too QVC." The acting legend responded that he wouldn't know how to do that unless it was in a comedic way. Pitt then revealed that he and Bullock had toyed with that idea. "Actually, Sandy and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople," the actor explained. "But we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things ... That's as far as we got."
This film synopsis gives some serious "Anchorman" vibes to it as two people at the top of their game go through relationship turmoil while also competing with one another, much like Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) in the two "Anchorman" films. With Pitt's career resurgence coming on the back of his acceptance of his comedic talent and Sandra Bullock finding the same stride in romantic comedies, the idea could have come together as a big hit. This screams Valentine's Day release. And seriously, who couldn't use a movie about QVC?
Given the interesting potential in Pitt's idea, it's worth noting that he and Bullock had actually cameoed in each other's films just recently.
Pitt and Bullock swapped cameos in 2022
Both actors saw films make it to the big screen this summer. Sandra Bullock released "The Lost City" to largely positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and Brad Pitt released "Bullet Train" to equally strong reviews from the audience but not as much love from critics. "The Lost City" follows a reclusive author, Loretta Sage (Bullock), who writes about exotic places with historical treasures. She is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes she can lead him to the treasure of her most recent adventure. On their trail is handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), desperate to save her and prove he is more than a Fabio reboot. In a hilarious cameo beginning the rescue mission, Pitt appears as Jack Trainer, a real-life hero who makes Tatum insecure from the moment he bursts onto the scene.
Meanwhile, the summer blockbuster "Bullet Train" followed an unlucky assassin (Pitt) trying to turn over a new leaf on a train that contained a briefcase full of money and numerous competitors that don't share his newfound restraint from violence. The film featured performances by Joey King ("The Kissing Booth," "Radium Girls"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Carnivores"), and Hiroyuki Sanada ("The Last Samurai," "Mortal Kombat"). Sandra Bullock appears in the film as Pitt's handler; her appearance is primarily as a voice on the phone until the climax of the film, where she gets a small physical cameo at the very end.