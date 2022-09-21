The Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock QVC Comedy We'll Never Get To See

Friendships are a big thing in Hollywood. Whether it is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, or Bette Midler and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (yeah, for real, according to BuzzFeed), you can always count on famous people to befriend other famous people. Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have a friendship that seems to have burst onto the scene in the last year. In an interview with Hello!, Pitt said that Bullock is like an "angel to him." He added, "I can call her for anything – she will drop her holiday for me. Really. 'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000-person event for me,' and she will do it."

The two have much in common other than being two of the hottest and most in-demand actors of the last 30 years. For starters, they both have their own production companies. Pitt has Plan B Entertainment, which produced "The Departed," "12 Years a Slave," and "Moonlight." Bullock has Fortis Films, which produced both "Miss Congeniality" films, "Practical Magic," and "Two Weeks Notice." Pitt also has many side endeavors like a vineyard and a skincare line, and Bullock owns restaurants where she involves herself heavily in the menu, according to Girl Next Door.

In the last year, fans have gotten a better idea of their friendship as they shared cameos in each other's films. In his Hello! interview, Pitt added, "It is so fun to cross-pollinate our movies like this – it's like old-time Hollywood." But we never got to see the Pitt/Bullock comedy that we all deserve, a film centered on, what else, QVC.