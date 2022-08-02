Brad Pitt Doubles Back On Recent Retirement Rumors

Action, comedy, drama: Brad Pitt can really do it all. Since blowing up in the nineties, his career has never slowed down. His credits range from celebrated turns like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," to horror films like "Interview with a Vampire," to even performances that even Pitt himself is not proud of (see: "Troy") but he's proven himself to be one of the biggest movie stars of this century. This year alone, the actor has teamed up with Sandra Bullock twice for two vastly different projects: After appearing in romantic comedy "The Lost City," Pitt and Bullock are now starring in the dark comedy "Bullet Train."

Based on the Kōtarō Isaka novel of the same name, the film centers around interweaving stories about assassins on the titular train. Looking like a nonstop thrill ride, "Bullet Train" has had fans talking. The most surprising thing about the film's promotional tour, though, have been Pitt's remarks about where his career would be going from here, because in an interview with GQ, the actor seemed to imply that he was looking down the barrel of retirement. In his words, Pitt said, "I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Is it true? Well, maybe not quite. During the premiere of "Bullet Train," Pitt had some more comments on the matter, which have only thrown more confusion into the mix.