CW's The Flash Is Introducing A New Version Of A Fan-Favorite DC Villain

2022 has proven a rough year for fans of DC media, with troubles ranging from the unexpected cancelation of "Batgirl" to the ongoing legal issues of the "Flash" movie lead Ezra Miller. Not to mention, after nearly a decade on the air, it came to light in March of 2022 that the long-running CW favorite "Flash" series is about to come to an end. Season 9 will be the last, officially wrapping up Grant Gustin's tenure as TV's favorite speedster, Barry Allen. The goodbye season will hit the airwaves in 2023, though as of this writing, a release date hasn't come to light.

Suffice to say, the end of "The Flash" Season 8 was absolutely bonkers. Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), in his Negative Reverse-Flash form, confronted Barry in a clash that could've caused untold levels of destruction, and Irish West-Allen (Candice Patton) miraculously returned from her supposed death. With that, it seems like Season 9 is set up to be quite the entertaining 13-episode run, and by the sound of it, the minds behind the show are going all out for the big farewell. Specifically, Barry will have to suit up as the Flash to contend with a brand new threat.

For the ninth and final season of "The Flash," fans will get to witness the introduction of a new take on an iconic villain.