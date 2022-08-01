Fans Of The Flash Just Got The Bittersweet News They've Been Bracing For

Since 2014, "The Flash" has kept one of the world's most recognizable superheroes alive on the small screen. Starring Grant Gustin as the world's fastest man, the show began the second addition to the Arrowverse, an interconnected slate of shows on The CW featuring DC heroes.

Over the years, "The Flash" has shown fans some of the most memorable characters from its comic book source material. Villains on the series have included everyone from Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher) to The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). And in an homage to one of the most fun aspects of comic book culture, it has featured regular crossovers with other Arrowverse shows such as "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

But times have certainly changed in the eight years since "The Flash" first debuted. Amidst internal fluctuations at The CW and Warner Bros. (via Variety), the Arrowverse has seen its ranks dwindle. "Arrow" went off the air in 2020, and "Black Lightning" and "Supergirl" both followed only a single year later. 2022 has also been a time of significant change for the network, which canceled "Batwoman" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on the same day (TVLine).

Now, in a predictable and bittersweet turn of events, fans of "The Flash" got the bittersweet news they've been bracing for.