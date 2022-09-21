Chris Evans Had The Best Reaction To Seeing Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In Netflix's Blonde

When "Knives Out" was released in 2019, it had an overwhelmingly positive ripple effect. On the one hand, director Rian Johnson immediately began work on a sequel, ultimately landing a deal with Netflix for two more "Knives Out" projects. At the same time, the murder mystery film launched Ana de Armas to stardom. In the years since, the actress has become nearly ubiquitous, appearing in "No Time to Die," "Deep Water," and "The Gray Man," as well as becoming a tabloid fixation.

Now, Ana de Armas has secured her biggest role yet with "Blonde." The not-quite-biopic from Andrew Dominik offers an intimate, somewhat fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe as she navigates the heady onslaught of fame. While early "Blonde" reviews have been tepid at best, critics have enthusiastically praised de Armas for her performance as the platinum-haired star.

De Armas' portrayal has left other actors speechless as well. Here's the hilarious reaction from de Armas' "Knives Out" and "The Gray Man" co-star Chris Evans.