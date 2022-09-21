David Cronenberg's Scanners Was More Grueling To Film Than You Ever Imagined

"Scanners" is one of those low-budget 1980s science fiction movies that can get under your skin. Written and directed by body horror expert David Cronenberg, the movie is best known for a shocking head explosion that occurs early on in the film. Though the scene in question is played 100-percent straight, the gruesome moment earned a second life as a popular internet GIF for mind-blowing situations, a factor that has given the movie something of a second life (via Know Your Meme).

The 1981 horror thriller came about very early in Cronenberg's career, long before he would achieve mainstream success with films like "A History of Violence" and "Eastern Promises." Still, "Scanners" remains a memorable movie in the auteur's filmography for its brutal violence and surprisingly convincing practical effects.

However, it wasn't just nailing the effects for the brutal psychic showdowns that made the film tough for Cronenberg. There were many extenuating factors that the writer-director had to contend with while bringing "Scanners" to life.