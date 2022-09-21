Rachel Zegler Makes It Clear Where She Stands On The Little Mermaid Criticism

It was once said in the original animated "The Little Mermaid" that life is better under the sea, and that is probably because they don't have access to online comments. Based on the 1837 fairy tale from Hans Christian Anderson, the 1989 film took some serious liberties with the story because of incredibly brutal and bloody aspects, like the fact that the mermaid slices her tongue out with a knife, and that if she wants to live and return to the sea, that she would need to slaughter her beloved prince and anoint her feet in his blood. Chances are, that wouldn't have made for a very good song, even if it was sung by a Jamaican-accented crab.

Unfortunately, the latest trailer for Disney's latest live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" has created quite a stir among some people, mainly because they don't care about the casting decision regarding Halle Bailey, who is African-American. The vitriol surrounding "The Little Mermaid" is actually a sad and desperate reoccurring trend that has seen several other properties endure verbal assault by a minority group with far too much free time on their hands. This is particularly distinct in the case of the aforementioned movie, mainly because the film isn't even out yet, and all of these opinions are being formed around a short trailer. Several people have come to the defense of this new "The Little Mermaid," most notably the original voice of Ariel, but it seems as if another actor from an upcoming live-action Disney remake is also 100% behind the casting decision.