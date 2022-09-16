Donald Glover Lays Out The Main Theme Driving Atlanta's Final Season

The Emmy-winning series "Atlanta" is one of television's most subversive comedies that constantly surprises fans with unexpected adventures. Created by Donald Glover, the esteemed comedian and "Community" favorite recruits Bryan Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield to chronicle the career of rising rapper Paper Boi (Henry). Glover also plays Paper Boi's cousin and manager Earn, as they navigate the treacherous music industry where, more often than not, things are not what they appear to be.

Glover won dual Emmys in 2017 (via IMDB) for lead actor and outstanding directing, giving the unconventional series even more attention. Glover's auteur direction was awarded for Season 1, Episode 7, "B.A.N.," parodying the ridiculous and racially-targeted ads often played on culturally curated entertainment outlets. The show's refusal to shy away from social commentary adds depth to the series and even educates viewers with a new perspective.

The standalone episode has become a signature staple of "Atlanta," leading us to call it one of the best TV shows of 2022. These episodes may sometimes seem as if they premiere out of nowhere. However, they're very intentional. They're meant to interrupt the narrative and remind the audience that this is not your typical serialized story. This quality of unpredictability is also more akin to the reality of life, which depicts "Atlanta" in a more artistic and authentic way. However, with the final season, it seems Glover will shake up the narrative style yet again.