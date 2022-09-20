The Trailer For Hulu's Hellraiser Has Fans Freaking Out

The tenth installment of the "Hellraiser" franchise, "Hellraiser: Judgment," was released very quietly in 2018 to almost no reaction from fans. Spyglass Media, however, hopes to breathe new life into the franchise that was launched in 1987 as an adaptation of horror master Clive Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart" (per IMDB). In 2021, Entertainment Weekly reported that production had wrapped on the new reboot of the "Hellraiser" franchise, simply titled "Hellraiser," with "Sense8" actress Jamie Clayton taking over the role of the Hell Priest, Pinhead, a role originated by Doug Bradley.

Unlike many of the sequels in the franchise, Barker, who also wrote and directed the original film, is closely involved in the reboot. "It's been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago," said the film's director David Bruckner in a statement published in the aforementioned EW article.

In a teaser released in August, fans got their very first glimpse of Clayton in her role as Pinhead through the letters in the film's title. Then in early September, Entertainment Weekly unveiled an image of Clayton in the movie on Instagram. Now there's a full trailer out, and we have such sights to show you!