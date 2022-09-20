Ryan Murphy's Feud Season 2 Reportedly Just Cast A Major '80s Icon
Ryan Murphy is lining up quite the cast for "Feud" Season 2, a full five years after the FX show's first season aired. While the initial season of "Feud" focused on the rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), the second season will turn the lens to another legendary entertainer, "In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote, who will be played by Tom Hollander.
"Feud" Season 2 shines a light on Capote and his relationships with numerous upper-class women in New York and the fallout from the publishing of a story that would air out many of the elite's dirty laundry in public. Capote's life has been the focus of multiple movies, including 2006's "Infamous" with Toby Jones appearing as the author, and 2005's "Capote," for which the late Philip Seymour Hoffman would earn an Academy Award for his portrayal of Capote, via IMDb.
Joining Hollander in the cast are big names like Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloe Sevigny, per Variety, and the subtitle for the eight-episode season will be "Capote's Women."
Murphy has now reportedly added another acting legend to that list — an '80s star who will be portraying Joanne Carson, the second wife to late-night show host Johnny Carson, and a close friend to Capote.
Molly Ringwald is joining Feud Season 2
"The Breakfast Club" star Molly Ringwald is the latest addition to the "Feud" Season 2 cast, according to a report from Variety. Murphy has been known to work with the same actors multiple times, and Ringwald is coming off of a role in his Netflix miniseries, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." In that series, she portrayed Shari Dahmer, stepmother to the real-life serial killer. Other acting credits for Ringwald include '80s classics like "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles," along with more modern appearances in shows like The CW's "Riverdale" and Hulu's "The Bear."
Carson will likely be a significant role in "Feud," as much has been written about the close relationship between Carson and Capote. Capote was even staying with her when he passed in 1984 and he wrote his last story for her the day before he died, she said in 2006 to the Los Angeles Times.
"All the critics said that he couldn't write and that it was all over and that he had destroyed his talent," Carson told the LA Times. "And that's why this last manuscript of his is so important."
Ringwald is in good hands behind the camera. On top of Ryan's involvement, "Milk" director Gus Van Sant is directing all eight episodes of "Feud" Season 2, and Jon Robin Baitz, a Tony and Pulitzer nominee, is penning the scripts, per Variety.