Ryan Murphy's Feud Season 2 Reportedly Just Cast A Major '80s Icon

Ryan Murphy is lining up quite the cast for "Feud" Season 2, a full five years after the FX show's first season aired. While the initial season of "Feud" focused on the rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), the second season will turn the lens to another legendary entertainer, "In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote, who will be played by Tom Hollander.

"Feud" Season 2 shines a light on Capote and his relationships with numerous upper-class women in New York and the fallout from the publishing of a story that would air out many of the elite's dirty laundry in public. Capote's life has been the focus of multiple movies, including 2006's "Infamous" with Toby Jones appearing as the author, and 2005's "Capote," for which the late Philip Seymour Hoffman would earn an Academy Award for his portrayal of Capote, via IMDb.

Joining Hollander in the cast are big names like Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloe Sevigny, per Variety, and the subtitle for the eight-episode season will be "Capote's Women."

Murphy has now reportedly added another acting legend to that list — an '80s star who will be portraying Joanne Carson, the second wife to late-night show host Johnny Carson, and a close friend to Capote.