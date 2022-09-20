Inside Amy Schumer Fans Just Got Some Good News

If you've been feeling the dearth of Amy Schumer activity on your television these days, you're not alone. Yes, the irreverent, feminist comic has been keeping busy since her sketch series, "Inside Amy Schumer," ended in 2016, but fans can never quite get enough. If that's you, we have some good news.

Schumer's sketch series was a critical hit when it debuted in 2013, releasing provocative and much-discussed sketches like "Last F**kable Day," about that wonderful day an actress is no longer considered hot, and "12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer" (both from Season 3), a smart 21-minute parody of the 1957 film where an all-male jury deliberates on whether Schumer is attractive enough to be on television. The series won three Emmys, including outstanding lead actress and outstanding variety sketch series.

Since then, Schumer has been keeping busy with other projects and making appearances on shows like "Saturday Night Live," "Crashing," and "Only Murders in the Building" (vanishing as quickly as she arrived). She also made history by co-hosting the Oscars in March 2022 alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes — even having to aid the collective recovery after the infamous slap. But for fans, that's not enough. So here's some more good news.