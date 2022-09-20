Inside Amy Schumer Fans Just Got Some Good News
If you've been feeling the dearth of Amy Schumer activity on your television these days, you're not alone. Yes, the irreverent, feminist comic has been keeping busy since her sketch series, "Inside Amy Schumer," ended in 2016, but fans can never quite get enough. If that's you, we have some good news.
Schumer's sketch series was a critical hit when it debuted in 2013, releasing provocative and much-discussed sketches like "Last F**kable Day," about that wonderful day an actress is no longer considered hot, and "12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer" (both from Season 3), a smart 21-minute parody of the 1957 film where an all-male jury deliberates on whether Schumer is attractive enough to be on television. The series won three Emmys, including outstanding lead actress and outstanding variety sketch series.
Since then, Schumer has been keeping busy with other projects and making appearances on shows like "Saturday Night Live," "Crashing," and "Only Murders in the Building" (vanishing as quickly as she arrived). She also made history by co-hosting the Oscars in March 2022 alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes — even having to aid the collective recovery after the infamous slap. But for fans, that's not enough. So here's some more good news.
Amy Schumer's award-winning show is returning
There is a big helping of good news and a little bit of bad news for "Inside Amy Schumer" fans. The good news is that the series is officially returning after being off the air for a hiatus of six years, according to Entertainment Weekly. What sours that news, however, is that it's going to be an exclusive to the streaming service Paramount+. So if you want to watch the new series, you're going to have to subscribe. What may also be a slight disappointment to fans is that the new season will only be five episodes long. The first two episodes will drop on its premiere date, Thursday, October 20, with the following three releasing on consecutive Thursdays.
Schumer, in her inimitable way, announced the news on Twitter in a letter she wrote to her fans. "I wanted to bring back 'Inside Amy Schumer' to burn any remaining bridges," she wrote, promising that the series is "better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3."
Her diehard fans probably already know that Schumer's show was under contract through Season 5, but the comic took a hiatus to work on other projects, including her memoir, the movie "I Feel Pretty," and the Hulu series "Life & Beth." In fact, per The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced in 2021 that the series would be making a return. However, there's a big difference between announcing a revival season and the episodes actually making it to air, and Schumer fans are no doubt thrilled to hear that more "Inside Amy Schumer" is nearly upon us.