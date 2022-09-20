Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Answers His Own Clarion Call

Adam McKay made his name directing goofy comedies with Will Ferrell like "Anchorman" and "Step Brothers." But in recent years, following a creative split with his former muse, he's turned his creative energies towards more serious topics. He directed "Vice," an angry biopic about the crimes and misdemeanors of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and last year he made "Don't Look Up," an elaborate and celebrity-packed parable about climate change.

"Don't Look Up," despite its apparent popularity on Netflix, was never designed to function merely as entertainment or satire but instead as a call to action for the general public to wake up about the threat of climate change. Now, it looks like McKay still takes his own message seriously, and he's been reported to have taken some serious steps toward ramping up his own involvement in the efforts to prepare for and ameliorate the potential disasters to come as a result of that environmental phenomenon.