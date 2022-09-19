My Hero Academia's Producer Gives Fans An Eerie Warning Of Deaths To Come In Season 6

"My Hero Academia" Season 6 premieres next month, and fans are more than ready to see what Deku and the other characters get into next.

Season 5 of the hit anime ended with Shigaraki's decay powers evolving to affect more than just those he touched, and the villain began an experiment with Dr. Ujiko to surpass All For One. As Shigaraki prepares himself to secure One For All, Deku tells Uraraka that he's mastered the Blackwhip, and Uraraka reveals Deku's newest power is what inspired her to start using ropes.

Still recovering from the reveal that All For One used his friend's body to create Kurogiri, Eraser Head calms down Eri's quirk. All Might meets with Deku and Bakugo to remind them of the previous One For All user's quirks, and the U.A. students throw a party to celebrate the end of the term. After a three-month time skip, the students join a hero operation that will take on the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Season 6 will pick up where Season 5 left off, with the students learning the goal of the operation and the beginning of a war that was devastating in the manga. Anime producer Yoshihiro Oyabu recently revealed some short but worrisome comments about what's to come.