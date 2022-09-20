Jon Hamm Discusses Reuniting With His Mad Men Co-Star John Slattery In Confess, Fletch - Exclusive

By the time its seven-season run came to an end, "Mad Men" had become one of the most acclaimed dramas in television history. Set in the world of New York advertising in the 1960s, the story centers on Don Draper — a charming and talented but highly flawed ad executive played by Jon Hamm — and the people he interacts with personally and professionally. One of the characters who fits into the latter category is Roger Sterling, played by John Slattery, Draper's boss and sometimes confidante.

Their interactions were so fun to watch that fans of "Mad Men" will be thrilled to see Hamm and Slattery reunite onscreen for "Confess, Fletch," a movie reboot in which Hamm takes over the role of the beloved title character brought to life in the 1980s by Chevy Chase. Slattery plays Frank, Fletch's boss when he was "an investigative reporter of some repute." While Fletch no longer works for Frank, after Fletch comes under suspicion for murder, he turns to Frank for help in figuring out who's really responsible. In a fun wink to fans of "Mad Men," the pair even share a scene over drinks at a bar like they did many times on the show.

In a conversation with Looper, Hamm shared his feelings about working with Slattery again on "Confess, Fletch."