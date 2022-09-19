Who Plays Young Cassian In Disney+'s Andor?

"Star Wars" is set to return to the small screen with the upcoming "Andor." The highly anticipated two-season event in a galaxy far, far away serves as the origin for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a Rebel spy who first made a splash in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Andor, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and a motley crew of other rebels, are responsible for obtaining the Death Star plans, which eventually paves the way for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and company to overthrow the Empire.

"Andor" is set some five years before the events of "Rogue One" and it will showcase how the scrappy spy ascends through the Rebel ranks. The first season is expected to take place over a year and will show Andor's environment change, forcing him to fight the good fight. "His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," series creator Tony Gilroy said while speaking with Vanity Fair. Audiences will also be introduced to young Andor during the show's first season, filling in a major "Rogue One" detail.

Recently, "Star Wars" hasn't shied away from introducing younger versions of popular characters, including Luke and Leia, who popped up in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." And now, with all eyes on the latest Disney+ "Star Wars" romp, many might be wondering who will fill the tall shoes of playing the young Rebel in "Andor." Here's the answer.