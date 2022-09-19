Andor Will Clarify A Key Rogue One Detail About Cassian's Past

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming Disney+ series "Andor" is the series' unique departure from the traditional "Star Wars" formula — presenting the audience with a mature, gritty story akin to the one we experienced in 2016's "Rogue One." Indeed, we first met the series' titular protagonist, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), during the events of "Rogue One," where he appeared as a morally-gray captain within the Rebel alliance.

"Andor," which could be the darkest "Star Wars" series yet, will explore the story of how Cassian first became involved with the Rebel alliance — from his earliest days as a petty thief to his accomplished career as a covert Rebel spy. As mentioned, the series is adopting a much more serious tone in exploring Cassian's origin story, and many critics have praised the series for its raw and dramatic portrayal of the Galactic Empire as a fascist regime.

Indeed, this extremely serious portrayal of the Empire's oppression will be crucial to Cassian's transformation from a low-life criminal into a high-ranking Rebel officer — and actor Diego Luna claims that this particular aspect of the story will also help to clarify a key detail about Cassian's past.