Call Me Kat Season 3 Will Feature A Mini The Big Bang Theory Reunion

In the seemingly never-ending age of television reboots, one series has consistently eluded a longed-for reunion. "The Big Bang Theory," one of the most successful and longest-running multi-cam comedies to date, has yet to reunite the beloved bunch of scientists. Though it lives on in the prequel spin-off Young Sheldon, we may never see them all come together again after the satisfying finale.

As the streaming wars rage on and we reach an unprecedented amount of available programs, it can become increasingly difficult to decide what to watch. However, fans of "The Big Bang Theory" can find comfort in Mayim Bialik's hilarious sitcom "Call Me Kat," co-starring Leslie Jordan and Kayla Pratt. The show gives Bialik a chance to showcase her comedic acting chops in a leading role alongside her character's former love interest Cheyenne Jackson.

"Call Me Kat" follows Bialik as Kat, a single woman approaching her 40s, who opens a cat café to take ownership of her career and navigate her complicated love life. This agency is refreshing to see on a major network comedy with an impressive audience of nearly 3 million weekly viewers (via TV Line). "Call Me Kat" also features its fair share of guest stars, including comedy legend Yvette Nicole Brown, frequent "Parks and Recreation" punchline Jim O'Heir, and one that will make an interesting mini-reunion for "The Big Bang Theory."