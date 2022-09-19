Call Me Kat Season 3 Will Feature A Mini The Big Bang Theory Reunion
In the seemingly never-ending age of television reboots, one series has consistently eluded a longed-for reunion. "The Big Bang Theory," one of the most successful and longest-running multi-cam comedies to date, has yet to reunite the beloved bunch of scientists. Though it lives on in the prequel spin-off Young Sheldon, we may never see them all come together again after the satisfying finale.
As the streaming wars rage on and we reach an unprecedented amount of available programs, it can become increasingly difficult to decide what to watch. However, fans of "The Big Bang Theory" can find comfort in Mayim Bialik's hilarious sitcom "Call Me Kat," co-starring Leslie Jordan and Kayla Pratt. The show gives Bialik a chance to showcase her comedic acting chops in a leading role alongside her character's former love interest Cheyenne Jackson.
"Call Me Kat" follows Bialik as Kat, a single woman approaching her 40s, who opens a cat café to take ownership of her career and navigate her complicated love life. This agency is refreshing to see on a major network comedy with an impressive audience of nearly 3 million weekly viewers (via TV Line). "Call Me Kat" also features its fair share of guest stars, including comedy legend Yvette Nicole Brown, frequent "Parks and Recreation" punchline Jim O'Heir, and one that will make an interesting mini-reunion for "The Big Bang Theory."
Season 3 will feature Kevin Sussman
Speaking of series' punchlines, another character who was often joked about was the awkward comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom portrayed by Kevin Sussman on "The Big Bang Theory." The other friends (particularly Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg) consistently punch down on the outcast leaving him open to constant quips and loving jabs. This unexpectedly bonds him to Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler, who also felt ostracized in her earlier episodes, leading to a movie date between the two.
These two will rekindle this friendship in Season 3, Episode 4 of "Call Me Kat," airing October 20th, 2022 (from Deadline) and streaming the next day on Hulu. Sussman will be staying true to his shop owner nature by portraying Zac, a local board game barkeep, where Kat and her friends stop in one night. This guest-starring role marks the first reunion of any cast members from "The Big Bang Theory" since its conclusion in 2019.
Sussman also made a surprise appearance in the final season of "Better Call Saul," leading Gene (Bob Odinkirk) to make a drastic life-changing decision. His ability to balance comedy with dark humor, which we've become accustomed to in "The Big Bang Theory," shines in these pivotal final episodes. Sussman will surely bring these skills to "Call Me Kat" in the highly anticipated mini-reunion.