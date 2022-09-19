Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 3 Takes A Cue From The Best Episode Of Black Mirror By Far

The Adult Swim animated series "Rick and Morty" has always had an interesting and comical relationship with pop culture and tropes, and the latest episode features a not-so-subtle nod to one of the best "Black Mirror" episodes.

In a way, "Rick and Morty" has largely succeeded because of how it plays around with already established ideas and concepts in pop culture. Consider Season 6, Episode 1 of the series, which features the series parodying the opening moments of "Avengers: Endgame," only to flip Beth's heroic rescue on its head. Or the season's sophomore episode, which dedicates its B plot to parodying Bruce Willis' "Die Hard" by injecting it with some sci-fi flair. With such a love for pop culture, it's about time that the Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon-led series referenced "Black Mirror," perhaps the most popular contemporary sci-fi series alongside "Rick and Morty" itself.

The British import dives deep into modern society's relationship with technology and more often than not features a critical assessment of it. Like the malleable nature afforded to "Rick and Morty," the Netflix series manages to change up its narrative and themes with each episode, presenting different and unique worlds that use technology in different ways.

Sure enough, the latest "Rick and Morty" episode pays tribute to its sci-fi contemporary in a very "Rick and Morty" way.