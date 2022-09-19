Actress Kate Winslet Hospitalized From On-Set Injury

Kate Winslet is arguably one of Hollywood's greatest actors in modern cinema, having won an Academy Award and starred in films like "Titanic," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Revolutionary Road," and "Sense & Sensibility." Throughout the 2010s, Winslet starred in other features like "Contagion," "Steve Jobs," and "The Mountain Between Us." It certainly helps to have been part of the highest-grossing movie of all time — that is, until James Cameron beat his own record with "Avatar" just one month after its release (via The New York Times).

Now, Cameron and Winslet have teamed up again, with Winslet soon to appear in "Avatar: The Way of Water." However, the star is currently filming another movie, the historical drama "Lee," which follows the true story of photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, who left her job as a fashion model to become a war correspondent during World War II. Naturally, a movie depicting war is likely to have a few stunts here and there, and Winslet is no stranger to doing them, but it appears one for "Lee" has hospitalized her.