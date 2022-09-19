Actress Kate Winslet Hospitalized From On-Set Injury
Kate Winslet is arguably one of Hollywood's greatest actors in modern cinema, having won an Academy Award and starred in films like "Titanic," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Revolutionary Road," and "Sense & Sensibility." Throughout the 2010s, Winslet starred in other features like "Contagion," "Steve Jobs," and "The Mountain Between Us." It certainly helps to have been part of the highest-grossing movie of all time — that is, until James Cameron beat his own record with "Avatar" just one month after its release (via The New York Times).
Now, Cameron and Winslet have teamed up again, with Winslet soon to appear in "Avatar: The Way of Water." However, the star is currently filming another movie, the historical drama "Lee," which follows the true story of photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, who left her job as a fashion model to become a war correspondent during World War II. Naturally, a movie depicting war is likely to have a few stunts here and there, and Winslet is no stranger to doing them, but it appears one for "Lee" has hospitalized her.
Kate Winslet slipped during filming for Lee and was sent to the hospital
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet was transported to the hospital after she fell while filming "Lee" in Croatia, although her reps have revealed that it seemingly wasn't as serious as it sounds. "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her publicity team explained. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."
This is positive news for both Winslet and fans who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of "Lee," which does not yet have a release date, although the initial announcement of Winslet's role came in June 2020 (via Deadline). Jude Law, Josh O'Connor, Andrea Riseborough, and Marion Cotillard are also confirmed to have roles in "Lee," as the photographer's husband, Roland Penrose; son, Anthony Penrose; editor, Audrey Withers; and colleague, Duchess Solange D'Ayen, respectively.