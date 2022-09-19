Cobra Kai Writer Has Disappointing News For Fans Looking Forward To The New Karate Kid Film
Following the recent "Infinity War" level finale of "Cobra Kai" Season 5, it makes sense that fans are hungry for more karate school action from Netflix's much-loved show, and given how things went down, they may be getting it on a global scale. With the mention of a karate competition with challengers from around the world, the next installment will inevitably be a massive one that'll take us beyond the All-Valley Tournament.
As it turns out, though, a movie theatre won't be hosting this epic event.
Last week, excitement levels reached high-kick levels after Sony Pictures announced that an all-new feature-length "Karate Kid" film was in the works that would be the "return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise." Details were limited to just what that would entail, but it was understandable for fans of the franchise to join non-existent dots that could link the project to "Cobra Kai." The ongoing dojo-based drama is still unfolding on Netflix, with the original cast — comprising Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, to name a few — at its core. Surely, if there were any future filmic plans in store, this same cast and crew would be linked to it?
Unfortunately, it only took a tweet from "Cobra Kai" showrunner Jon Hurwitz to block any oncoming excitement ... and, in the process, make the whole matter far more confusing.
The new Karate Kid film will not be linked to Cobra Kai
When a fan of "Cobra Kai" inquired on Twitter about what sort of connection Sony Pictures' future project would have to the show, Jon Hurwitz broke some bad news.
"The guys and I would love to make 'Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai' movies and hope to someday," he tweeted back. "But this one isn't from us or focused on the 'Cobra Kai' cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."
While Hurwitz might be wishing it well, the rest of the fans out there might now be wondering just how this movie possibly connects to "The Karate Kid," given that a highly popular story is already bound to it. Is some twisted, loosely linked story going to branch out from the much-loved franchise like "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," for instance? Or will this be another chapter in the Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan starring reboot from 2010?
Given that we've not seen Hilary Swank turn up in "Cobra Kai" (even though fans keep bombarding her with questions about it) might her character — the last student of Miyagi, Julie Pierce — be headed to the big screen to teach a new student? Could Sony be planning the next "The Next Next Karate Kid," maybe? For now, we can only keep our guard up and wait to find out.