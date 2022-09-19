Cobra Kai Writer Has Disappointing News For Fans Looking Forward To The New Karate Kid Film

Following the recent "Infinity War" level finale of "Cobra Kai" Season 5, it makes sense that fans are hungry for more karate school action from Netflix's much-loved show, and given how things went down, they may be getting it on a global scale. With the mention of a karate competition with challengers from around the world, the next installment will inevitably be a massive one that'll take us beyond the All-Valley Tournament.

As it turns out, though, a movie theatre won't be hosting this epic event.

Last week, excitement levels reached high-kick levels after Sony Pictures announced that an all-new feature-length "Karate Kid" film was in the works that would be the "return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise." Details were limited to just what that would entail, but it was understandable for fans of the franchise to join non-existent dots that could link the project to "Cobra Kai." The ongoing dojo-based drama is still unfolding on Netflix, with the original cast — comprising Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, to name a few — at its core. Surely, if there were any future filmic plans in store, this same cast and crew would be linked to it?

Unfortunately, it only took a tweet from "Cobra Kai" showrunner Jon Hurwitz to block any oncoming excitement ... and, in the process, make the whole matter far more confusing.