The Rust Producers Just Scored A Major Legal Victory

Tragedy struck on October 21, 2021, on the Bonanza City, New Mexico, set of director Joel Souza's film "Rust." Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, which unexpectedly launched a projectile that ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Souza, who made a full recovery shortly after. In the days, weeks, and months that followed, the incident garnered widespread media attention as all parties involved tried to figure out what went wrong. As the situation continued to unfold, those looking into it uncovered just as many additional questions as answers.

While investigators at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI attempted to piece together what happened on the "Rust" set, it should come as no surprise that numerous legal cases were in order. Most prominently, the family of Hutchins launched a wrongful death lawsuit in February of 2022, set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed sued Seth Kenney of PDQ Arm and Prop — the provider of the live round that killed Hutchins — in January of 2022, and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell sued Rust Movie Productions, Thomasville Pictures, and other producers on grounds of assault, deliberate infliction of harm, and intentional infliction of emotional distress (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Months after Mitchell's lawsuit began, the "Rust" producers have scored a major legal victory.