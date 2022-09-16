Madame X Fans Have Some Tragic News About The HBO Max Series Adaptation

DC Comics stories range from grounded to cosmic, though rarely do folks discuss how mystical they can get, too. One of the most prominent characters to ever contribute to this aspect of the DC universe is Nimue Inwudu, better known as Madame Xanadu. Introduced in "Doorway to Nightmare" #1 from early 1978, she boasts a range of magical abilities and a vast knowledge of the occult, making her one of the most fascinating characters in the DC canon. However, that hasn't translated to much mainstream attention, especially in non-comic book media.

In terms of film, Madame Xanadu hasn't found much success. Her big silver screen debut would've come in iconic director Guillermo Del Toro's "Justice League Dark" adaptation in the 2010s, but the project never reached the finish line. As far as television appearances go, she has two titles under her belt: "Young Justice," where she popped up in a few episodes, and a single installment of the incredibly short-lived "Swamp Thing" series from 2019. Also, back in June of 2021, it came to light that she'd star in her own HBO Max series from JJ Abrams and Angela Robinson.

Sadly, for those hoping to see the Madame Xanadu-led show "Madame X" on HBO Max soon, things aren't looking good right now.