The Constantine Feature Sequel Has Had One Sad Side-Effect For Fans Of The Character

After spending decades as a consistent presence on the pages of DC Comics, John Constantine ventured into the live-action realm in 2005. Directed by Francis Lawrence, "Constantine" stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside such on-screen talent as Rachel Weisz and Peter Stormare. Though it didn't exactly hit all of the right notes for critics, it made a decent chunk of change at the box office. Not to mention, as the years have gone on, it has become something of a cult favorite — one that's finally getting more love in Hollywood.

As announced on September 16, 2022, Warner Bros. has given a "Constantine" sequel the green light after all these years. Lawrence will once again direct, Akiva Goldsman will pen the story, and Reeves will return to the role he took on nearly 20 years ago. As of this writing, details beyond these few have yet to come to light, but what we do know is reason enough to celebrate. However, the news of "Constantine 2" coming to fruition at long last isn't purely positive. A negative edge to this revelation has come to light.

If you're a fan of the John Constantine character, chances are you won't be too happy about what's happened as a likely result of "Constantine 2" becoming official.