Jesse Lee Soffer Shares First Photo From Chicago PD Set After Exit News

"Chicago P.D." won't be the same without Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been one of the series' OG stars since day one. We're not sure how Jay Halstead's exit will be explained at this point; we're just hoping he doesn't end up six feet under. Why Soffer exited is still a mystery, and fans are debating if he was given the boot or left on his own accord.

Soffer has only addressed the news of his "Chicago P.D." departure once, shortly after the story broke. "This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all," he said in a tweet confirming the news.

The "As the World Turn" alum is now back on social media, sharing his second post since it was revealed he was departing "Chicago P.D." This time, Soffer shared a photo from the set.