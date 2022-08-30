Chicago P.D. Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

Variety broke the news of Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from "Chicago P.D." and shared the story on Twitter. The comments section blew up, with the actor's fans expressing their disappointment. "This hurts my heart!!!! I love him on this show!!!" one fan wrote. "That's the worst thing that could've happen to me!!! Jay Halstead was my comfort character for 5 years...I don't know how I'm gonna live without him and Upstead," another added.

The discourse continued on the "Chicago P.D." subreddit, where the sentiment seemed to lean toward anger over sadness. "YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!!! WHAAAAT?!? This screams as them cutting cost to a long tenured cast member because they've become too expensive," u/ChattGM theorized. "Guess this will be my last season," u/syd_cash added.

The Reddit thread contained a lot of speculation as to why Soffer is leaving, with many citing the drama surrounding Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: SVU." While it first seemed like it was her choice to depart, Variety revealed it actually wasn't. "Chicago P.D." fans think it's the same situation for Soffer, especially since his statement does not say that he chose to leave. "If this news was released a week or two ago I would have said, he's been on for 10 years and probably needs a break or looking to do something different but with what is happening in Wolf Entertainment lately, I'm not to sure now," u/_wonder_girl_ wrote.

No matter what theory was thrown out there, the consensus from "Chicago P.D." fans on social media is that they hope Halstead is not killed off. Only time will tell. Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." debuts on September 21 on NBC at 10 p.m.