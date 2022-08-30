Chicago P.D. Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit
What in the world is going on in the Dick Wolf universe? Fans of the producer's procedural dramas were dealt two devastating blows this month after the news of Kelli Giddish and Jesse Lee Soffer's exits from "Law & Order: SVU" and "Chicago P.D.," respectively. Just as we finally accepted Jesse Spencer's departure from "Chicago Fire," we were offered up some more casting drama.
Soffer's news is the freshest, and something no one saw coming after Giddish's exit was announced last week. Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." is less than a month away, and it's going to be a doozy. According to Variety's report, Soffer will leave the show sometime in the fall, which suggests Halstead may not appear all the way through Season 10. Needless to say, fans of "Chicago P.D." and the actor are livid. The fandom has taken to all forms of social media to express their disappointment in losing Halsted, who has been on the series since its debut in 2014.
Chicago P.D. fans are livid of the news of Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Variety broke the news of Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from "Chicago P.D." and shared the story on Twitter. The comments section blew up, with the actor's fans expressing their disappointment. "This hurts my heart!!!! I love him on this show!!!" one fan wrote. "That's the worst thing that could've happen to me!!! Jay Halstead was my comfort character for 5 years...I don't know how I'm gonna live without him and Upstead," another added.
The discourse continued on the "Chicago P.D." subreddit, where the sentiment seemed to lean toward anger over sadness. "YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!!! WHAAAAT?!? This screams as them cutting cost to a long tenured cast member because they've become too expensive," u/ChattGM theorized. "Guess this will be my last season," u/syd_cash added.
The Reddit thread contained a lot of speculation as to why Soffer is leaving, with many citing the drama surrounding Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: SVU." While it first seemed like it was her choice to depart, Variety revealed it actually wasn't. "Chicago P.D." fans think it's the same situation for Soffer, especially since his statement does not say that he chose to leave. "If this news was released a week or two ago I would have said, he's been on for 10 years and probably needs a break or looking to do something different but with what is happening in Wolf Entertainment lately, I'm not to sure now," u/_wonder_girl_ wrote.
No matter what theory was thrown out there, the consensus from "Chicago P.D." fans on social media is that they hope Halstead is not killed off. Only time will tell. Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." debuts on September 21 on NBC at 10 p.m.