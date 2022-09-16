Trevor Noah's Brutal Response To Little Mermaid Criticism Hits All The Right Notes

Being a daughter of Triton can lead to a yearning to be a part of our world, or it can lead to poor unfortunate souls. Okay, now that we've made three references to the soundtrack of "The Little Mermaid," we are free to discuss the growing vitriol surrounding Disney's latest live-action remake. Apparently, there is a group of people who have aggressively "disliked" the trailer for "The Little Mermaid" for the audacity of casting a woman of color in the leading role.

Who knew that there were militant Hans Christian Andersen fans out there that wanted "The Little Mermaid" movie to stay true to the original story? That is to have the fictional scaly mermaid character suffer incredible pain and body horror from an ingested poison that feels like a sword passing through her body, transforming her into a mute human. Of course, then the character is forced into a choice to either kill the prince and drizzle his blood on her magic dancing feet to live or to die and be horribly and excruciatingly dissolved into sea foam. Suppose these were the same people that would get upset when a lobster breaks out into a ballad and speaks with a Jamaican accent. Not quite sure how many Jamaicans were hanging out in Denmark around 1837, but then again, "Kiss The Girl" is a jaunty tune. It seems now that even Trevor Noah from "The Daily Show" has expressed his own opinion on the matter, and it sure seems like a case of deja vu.