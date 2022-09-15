Crime Thriller The Smack Just Added An 1883 Lead To Its All-Star Cast

With its premiere on Paramount+ in December 2021, "1883" continued the tradition of American West-set TV dramas. The show's interpersonal character dynamics, themes that resonate within today's world, and its grim and gritty tone recall some of the most searing serial dramas of the 2000s and 2010s, including its sister series, "Yellowstone." And one of the show's strongest points is its phenomenal cast, which includes Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May. All of the actors give authentic performances that highlight the mental and physical perils of traveling on an open range throughout the post-Civil War Western landscape.

Their acting talents are certainly in demand as one of the show's leads just landed a role in the upcoming movie "The Smack," which is to be directed by David M. Rosenthal, whose previous features include the remake of "Jacob's Ladder" and the romantic thriller "The Perfect Guy." "The Smack" appears to be a gritty crime thriller and is adapted from the 1979 novel of the same name by Richard Blade. Casey Affleck, Marisa Tomei, and Keke Palmer have already reportedly signed on to the movie, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, their star power will be given an even bigger boost thanks to one of the leads of "1883."